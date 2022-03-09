Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 5.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 177,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,478,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

