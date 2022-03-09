Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.72 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $108.89 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00021176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.68 or 0.99812720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00263994 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

