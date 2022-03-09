VeChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $318.14 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $3.10 billion and $318.14 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006864 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.