Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

