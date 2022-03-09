Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Financial Corp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $391.39. The stock had a trading volume of 280,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

