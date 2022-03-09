Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,835. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

