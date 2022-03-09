Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 7,136,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

