Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

