Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 441,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

