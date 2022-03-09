Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

