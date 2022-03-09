Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.13. 2,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,739. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $132.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

