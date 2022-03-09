Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.42

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.42 and last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 704191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after buying an additional 1,570,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after buying an additional 997,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.