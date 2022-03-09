Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post $351.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.71 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 161,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,334. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

