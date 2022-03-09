Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VHI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $637.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valhi by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valhi by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

