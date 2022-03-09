V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.89

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 88444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

