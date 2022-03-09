Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.50. Utz Brands shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,579 shares.

Specifically, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

