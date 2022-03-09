Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Buys $353,632.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

