Utrust Trading Down 1.6% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $109.29 million and $6.43 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

