UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 83,925 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

UserTesting stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

