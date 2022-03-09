Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The company has a market cap of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

