United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells $2,191,121.44 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

