United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 579,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

