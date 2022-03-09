United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 579,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.
The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.
UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
