Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.55) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($54.59).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,391.50 ($44.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,794.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,894.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.24) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,122.64). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,222.22). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.