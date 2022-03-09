Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

UFI stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.