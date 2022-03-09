Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

