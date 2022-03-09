UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

UFPT opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

