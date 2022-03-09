UBS Group AG Sells 178,372 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

