UBS Group AG Purchases 78,756 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

