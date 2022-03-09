UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 114.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Autoliv by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALV opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

