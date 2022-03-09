UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,852 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in GDS by 252.0% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

