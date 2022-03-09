UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SCI opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.