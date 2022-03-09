UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

