UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,910 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,037,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 81,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

