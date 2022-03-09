UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.