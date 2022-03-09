Ubex One Day Volume Tops $154,475.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $673,004.23 and $154,475.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00214989 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

