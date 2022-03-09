Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,808 shares of company stock valued at $660,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

