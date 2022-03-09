Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.18. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

