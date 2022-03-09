Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 676 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $798.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

