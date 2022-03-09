Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 27,900 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

