Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 25,200 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 206.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 384,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLDM stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

