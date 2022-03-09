Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 180,500 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 326,266 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

GORO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several analysts recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

