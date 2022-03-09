Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,011,300 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.