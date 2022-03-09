Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CAC stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

