Turing Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing’s (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Turing had issued 36,842,106 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $773,684,226 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Turing has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter worth $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

