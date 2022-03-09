Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
