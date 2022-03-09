Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

