Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

GKOS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

