Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $256.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

