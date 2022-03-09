Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 4,659 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 711,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

NYSE HL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a PEG ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

