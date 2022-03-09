TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £333.57 million and a PE ratio of 32.66. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 300.83 ($3.94).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

